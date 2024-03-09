Compassion, humility drive FFCCCII success

The man at the helm of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. or FFCCCII, Dr. Cecilio Pedro said executives of the group know where their heart lies and are willing to die in their country of birth and will continue exercising innate compassion for Filipinos and love for the nation.

This commitment was shared in celebration of the anniversary of the group, dubbed “FFCCCII at 70: ‘Dugong Tsino, Pusong Pinoy’ — A Legacy of Commerce, Philanthropy and Progress,” marked today, 9 March 2024.

During the kick-off of the anniversary in Shangri-La Makati, Pedro said with the theme, FFCCCII’s celebration encapsulates the essence of shared identity.

“We express profound gratitude for the acceptance of ethnic Chinese minority and cultural traditions, including the Chinese New Year, as integral components of the rich diversity of Filipino national culture. Maraming Salamat!” he said.

FFCCCII is the largest nationwide federation of 170 Filipino Chinese chambers of commerce and diverse industry associations, reaching from Aparri to Tawi Tawi.

“Beyond our economic pursuits, the Federation passionately champions progressive socio-economic development, civic initiatives, and philanthropy. Notable endeavors include the ‘Buy Pinoy’ movement which advocates patronizing Philippine-made products, promoting national industrialization and the modernization of agriculture and aquaculture for food security and rural development. The group’s conviction lies in the belief that the true strength of the country requires a robust, self-reliant and globally-competitive economy,” Pedro enthused.

The Confucian tradition of philanthropy and compassion for the less privileged, FFCCCII’s many different initiatives include providing relief for calamity victims, funding and donating school buildings to rural public schools, conducting regular free medical and dental missions in disadvantaged communities, and supporting the nationwide network of Filipino-Chinese volunteer fire brigades which extend assistance to all fire and disaster victims regardless of race or socio-economic background.

“As FFCCCII reaches the auspicious milestone of seven decades of public service, our celebration not only commemorates the past but portends a future defined by resilience, unity, compassion, social idealism and a collective commitment to the economic growth and prosperity of the Philippines,” he said.

Entrepreneurship, charities

For over 1,000 years, the relationship between the Philippines and ethnic Chinese entrepreneurs has consistently been defined by trade, cultural exchange, social harmony and mutual growth.

In this 21st century, FFCCCII stands as a testament to this enduring legacy, celebrating its 70th anniversary by reaffirming a commitment to furthering economic and social progress in the Philippines through entrepreneurship and charities.

Beyond dynamic commercial activity, the FCI and its 170 Filipino Chinese chambers nationwide have been at the forefront of philanthropy and diverse charities in accordance with traditional Confucian moral values known as “ren” in Mandarin or “jin” in Hokkien, meaning benevolence or humaneness and “yi” in Mandarin or “gi” in Hokkien meaning “righteousness.”

These diverse charities have contributed to the well-being of Filipino communities in all regions of the Philippines for generations.

FFCCCII’s dedication to sustaining the harmonious blend of doing business and contributing to charities highlights its deep understanding of the essential interconnectedness of economic success and social welfare.

Globally competitive economy

Since 1954, FFCCCII has consistently championed efforts to elevate the Philippines into a globally-competitive economy.

Through strategic partnerships, innovative business approaches, promoting high productivity and a commitment to excellence, the federation hopes to help uplift the Filipino nation on the international economic stage.

As part of its efforts to promote economic diplomacy with all countries like ASEAN neighbors, China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the United States, and the European Union, among others, FFCCCII for its 70th Anniversary celebration, invited various foreign business delegations from different continents to visit the Philippines.

FFCCCII has always actively promoted inclusive economic growth as it embraces the principles of sustainability.

By fostering initiatives that benefit a wide spectrum of society, the federation underscores the belief that true economic progress is achieved when no one is left behind in sharing the benefits of economic growth.

This isn’t just motivated by Confucian altruism, but also a belief based on the logic that the country needs to uplift the income of the majority of the people to expand the market for goods and services, also to ensure long-term social stability.

“Allow me to affirm that our Federation, in unison with our extensive nationwide membership, stands unwaveringly in support of nation-building and sustainable, inclusive socio-economic progress. In our collective vision, we at FFCCCII ardently believe that the conscientious pursuit of these reforms and initiatives will not only fortify the pillars of economic growth but will also render it more inclusive. We hope our Philippine economy shall be resilient and globally competitive,” Pedro said during the Annual Prospects Forum of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines last month.

He said his group would forever be supportive of the administration and suggested ways how to improve the lives of Filipinos and the country’s economy.

“Moving forward, we believe that we can do better this 2024 if we as a people unite and focus on strengthening the economy, through continuous business reforms by ensuring contract stability and promoting fair competition; empowering local manufacturing, revitalizing export industries, securing affordable and stable energy, accelerating digitalization and modernizing agriculture.

Also, Pedro said his group is clamoring for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for robust infrastructure development; to boost tourism as a pillar of the Philippine economy; investment in globally competitive education to harness the Philippines’ abundant human resources; social development initiatives; political and social stability, and global economic cooperation.

FFCCCII’s initiatives extend far beyond boardrooms, reaching into the heart of socio-civic and philanthropic causes.

Through various initiatives, the organization has demonstrated a commitment to addressing the societal needs of the whole Philippines, embodying the spirit of its 70th Anniversary theme.

They are a majority full-pledged Filipino citizens with Chinese heritage, with all members contributing to the social development of the Philippines.

6,200 school buildings donated

One of the diverse civic projects of the FFCCCII is “Operation Barrio Schools” which started in the 1960s and has encouraged Filipino Chinese entrepreneurs to donate public school buildings in economically disadvantaged and mostly far-flung rural areas throughout the Philippines.

The “Operation Barrio Schools” has made a remarkable contribution to 6,200 public school buildings and stands as a tangible testament to its dedication to providing good quality public education for all Filipino youth.

The FFCCCII, in times of past crises, has proven that volunteerism knows no bounds. By supporting Filipino Chinese Volunteer Fire Brigades nationwide, the federation has demonstrated a commitment to community safety and resilience in the face of adversity.

The Filipino Chinese community’s unique volunteer fire brigades assist all victims of fires and other calamities in the Philippines regardless of their ethnic or socio-economic backgrounds.

Helping hand in troubled times

FFCCCII’s benevolent spirit shines brightly in times of calamity, as through generous donations and strategic relief efforts, the organization galvanizes the Filipino Chinese community primarily in offering help and in standing

shoulder-to-shoulder with all Filipinos during their challenging moments like typhoons, floods or other disasters, pro-actively providing a helping hand when these are needed the most.

The group recognizes that the true progress of the Philippines involves continuously advocating for meaningful socio-economic reforms.

Through collaborative efforts in government and with various sectors, the federation works towards creating a conducive environment for sustainable development, ensuring lasting benefits for all sectors of the Filipino nation.