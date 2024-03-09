3 new barangays created in Marawi plebiscite

A total of 2,121 voters in Marawi City participated in a plebiscite on Saturday to formalize the creation of three new villages.

These villages are Panoroganan (to be taken from Barangay Kilala), Angoyao (to be taken from Barangay Patani), and Sultan Corobon (to be taken from Barangay Dulay Proper).

“Sa plebesito sa Marawi City: Tatlong barangay ang bagong na-create sa ating islamic City of Marawi (Three barangays have been newly created in our Islamic City of Marawi through a plebiscite),”Commission on Elections (Comelec) Spokesperson Atty. Rex Laudiangco said in a radio interview Saturday.

“Ang tatlong barangay ay halos unanimous na nag-decide na sila ay magke-create ng tatlong bagong barangay at successful ang ating plebisito na isinagawa ngayon sa Marawi City (The three barangays almost unanimously decided that they will create three new barangays and our plebiscite that was conducted today in Marawi City was successful),” Laudiangco added.

The Comelec official said no untoward election-related incidents have been reported.

Laudiangco said there is no schedule special election yet for the barangay, however, the poll body is looking at the possibility that it might be held in December.

“Sa bagong tatlong barangay sa Marawi City: Hinihintay din namin ang kapasyahan ng [Department of the Interior and Local Government] DILG kung sila ay mag-aappoint ng caretaker o OIC dito sa mga bagong barangay (On the new three barangays in Marawi City: We are also waiting for the decision of the DILG if they will appoint a caretaker or OIC here in the new barangays),” he added.

The Comelec spokesperson earlier said the plebiscite was deemed necessary after the population of the three mother barangays increased after the Marawi siege in 2017.