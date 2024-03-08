YOUR NEW ‘SMART HOME’ COULD BE IN ARANETA CITY

Embracing the future of urban condo living, property giant Megaworld has unveiled its latest high-rise residential condominium development rising soon within the bustling Manhattan Gardens in Quezon City.
The 39-story Laurent Park will offer 796 smart home units in varying types and sizes ranging from Studio (29 square meters), Studio with Balcony (up to 35.5 square meters), One Bedroom with Balcony (42 square meters), One Bedroom Loft with Lanai (up to 78 square meters), Executive One Bedroom with Balcony (up to 55 square meters), Two Bedroom with Balcony (up to 68 square meters) and Three Bedroom Loft with lanai (132.5 square meters).
All units at Laurent Park will come with digital door locksets, as well as wireless smart home systems that can be accessed remotely using a dedicated phone app. This gives residents the ease and convenience of controlling several unit features, including lighting fixtures and other smart appliances in the living, kitchen and dining areas as well as the bedroom.
“Laurent Park sits on a very strategic location as it will soon rise within Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City, which is known now as the central transportation and mobility hub of Metro Manila. This will allow future residents to enjoy unparalleled convenience and seamless connections to different cities and provinces,” says Eugene Lozano, senior vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld Manhattan Gardens.
A variety of elevated property features
Future residents can access elevators going to their designated floors, as well as enter and exit the parking gates both at the podium and basement levels via RFID stickers. This is just among the upgraded features integrated into Laurent Park.
Several top-notch amenities will be located at the fifth floor, including a loft-type co-working space and a dedicated play area for grownups that feature colorful canopies with benches and a giant chessboard, among others.
A total of five thematic sky lounges located in various floors across the tower will serve as convergence and relaxation areas for future residents. Other amenities that future residents will enjoy include an adult pool and children’s pool with pool lounges, outdoor fitness area with energy-generating fitness equipment, yoga deck, children’s playground, and a kiddie picnic area. Indoor amenities, meanwhile, include a bi-level fitness center, children’s day care, bi-level g a m e r o o m a nd high-ceiling function room that can accommodate up to 50 people.
Residents will also be able to access WiFi Internet across all amenity areas.
Sustainability and accessibility
Several green and sustainability features will be integrated into Laurent Park. Aside from energy-generating outdoor fitness equipment, there will also be low flow rate fixtures to promote water conservation, occupancy sensors in hallways and parking floors that help conserve energy, LED lights for units and common areas, rainwater harvesting system and its own materials recovery facility.
Laurent Park is scheduled for completion in 2029
Getting from one part of the city to another from Laurent Park is truly a breeze as residents can easily access the different transport terminal just a short walk away, where Premium P2P buses, e-shuttle services that go around the entire district, and other modes of transportation going to and from neighboring cities and towns abound. Also, just a few minutes away from Laurent Park are the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Farmers Market, New Frontier Theater, as well as hotels and other commercial outlets.
Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/
Follow us on our social media
Facebook: @tribunephl
Youtube: TribuneNow
Twitter: @tribunephl
Instagram: @dailytribunephl
TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial
Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6