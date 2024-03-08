YOUR NEW ‘SMART HOME’ COULD BE IN ARANETA CITY

Embracing the future of urban condo living, property giant Megaworld has unveiled its latest high-rise residential condominium development rising soon within the bustling Manhattan Gardens in Quezon City.

The 39-story Laurent Park will offer 796 smart home units in varying types and sizes ranging from Studio (29 square meters), Studio with Balcony (up to 35.5 square meters), One Bedroom with Balcony (42 square meters), One Bedroom Loft with Lanai (up to 78 square meters), Executive One Bedroom with Balcony (up to 55 square meters), Two Bedroom with Balcony (up to 68 square meters) and Three Bedroom Loft with lanai (132.5 square meters).

All units at Laurent Park will come with digital door locksets, as well as wireless smart home systems that can be accessed remotely using a dedicated phone app. This gives residents the ease and convenience of controlling several unit features, including lighting fixtures and other smart appliances in the living, kitchen and dining areas as well as the bedroom.

“Laurent Park sits on a very strategic location as it will soon rise within Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City, which is known now as the central transportation and mobility hub of Metro Manila. This will allow future residents to enjoy unparalleled convenience and seamless connections to different cities and provinces,” says Eugene Lozano, senior vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld Manhattan Gardens.