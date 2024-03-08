WiiM AMP: A streamer’s audio amplifier delight

Audiophiles, tech enthusiasts, and music lovers are all interested (read: drooling) about the recently released el-cheapo audio amplifier — the feature-packed WiiM AMP.

Straight out of the box, the WiiM Amp boasts a sleek aluminum design that feels surprisingly premium for the price tag. It is compact and lightweight, making it a great choice for smaller spaces or those seeking a minimalist setup.

Power-wise, it packs a punch with 60 watts per channel into 8 ohms, enough to drive most bookshelf speakers without breaking a sweat. Double that power rating when driving 4 ohms speakers.

Now, the WiiM Pro isn’t just about brawn. Far from it. It’s a streamer’s dream come true. Built-in WiFi and Bluetooth allow anyone to wirelessly stream music from platforms like Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music. Plus, there’s Chromecast compatibility for seamless multi-room audio.

Here’s where things get interesting. The WiiM AMP boasts a high-quality DAC (ESS Sabre) chip, a crucial component for translating digital music into pristine analog audio. It might not be the high-brow audiophile, but for most listeners, it delivers clear and detailed sound.

Alright, let’s talk about the listening experience. The WIIM Pro leans towards a neutral sound signature, which means it faithfully reproduces the music without any artificial coloring. This is great for purists who want to hear the music exactly as the artist intended.

That being said, the included EQ allows for some fine-tuning. Bass lovers can add a little warmth, while those with brighter speakers can bring down the treble a touch.

Overall, the sound quality is impressive for the price. The WIIM Pro delivers clear highs, well-defined mids, and surprisingly tight bass for its size. It won’t compete with high-end audiophile separates, but for casual listening or near-field setups, it’s a fantastic option.

The WIIM Pro Amplifier is a compelling choice for budget-minded audio enthusiasts. It offers a sleek design, ample power, and a smorgasbord of streaming features.

The sound quality leans toward neutral but can be adjusted to your preference. While it might not be the ultimate audiophile dream machine, for the price, it’s a steal.