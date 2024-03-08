Unsung heroines in our midst

There is more to the fierce femmes breaking glass ceilings, shattering stereotypes, and kicking butt in every corner of the globe who are being honored on International Women’s Day (8 March). Let us not forget about the unsung heroines, the everyday queens who may not have a crown but certainly have a heart of gold.

While we often celebrate the achievements of famous women, everyday warriors who quietly make a difference in our lives and make the world go round often go unnoticed and unappreciated. Apart from celebrities and influencers, a spotlight should be shone on them.

They are the mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends who work tirelessly to support their families and uplift those around them. They are the teachers, nurses, caregivers, volunteers, women vendors, and housekeepers who make a difference in the lives of others every day.

They are the ones who keep our households running smoothly, who provide comfort and care to those in need, and who inspire us with their strength and resilience. They are the unheralded who make the world a better place, one small gesture at a time, through their kindness, compassion, and dedication.

These are the women who hold their families together, and who show up for their communities day in and day out.

Think of the working mom who masters juggling and balancing deadlines, household chores, and children’s school activities with superhero-like precision. Or the neighbor who always has a casserole ready for a friend in need, a listening ear for a troubled soul, and a heart full of kindness.

Or the nurse who goes above and beyond to comfort her patients and make them feel seen. Or the teacher who stays late to help a struggling student catch up with his or her lessons.

These everyday heroines may not wear capes, but they very much deserve a hearty, standing ovation nonetheless.

As we honor trailblazers, activists, leaders, and change-makers who have fought for gender equality and women’s rights, these ordinary women who make up the fabric of our society deserve a standing ovation for their resilience, kindness, and unwavering support.

Ordinary women may not have their names in the history books or be recognized on the global stage, but they are the backbone of our communities. They may not receive awards or accolades for their work, but their impact is immeasurable.

On International Women’s Month, let’s make sure to give a big high-five to these ordinary women who are anything but ordinary.

We must recognize the value of their contributions and the importance of their voices. We must listen to their stories, learn from their experiences, and celebrate their achievements, no matter how small they may seem, by giving them a megaphone to amplify their voices and let the world know just how incredible they truly are.

They, too, need our collective tribute and the gratitude they so well deserve. Let’s have their backs by advocating for policies that lift them up — like equal pay, family leave, and affordable childcare. It means standing up against discrimination and violence, which will create a world where all women have the opportunity to thrive and shine.

In a very real sense, every woman is a cheerleader, a pillar of strength to her family, her immediate community, society and the country to which she belongs.

They — mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters — are the backbone of their home, and beyond, a nation’s economy.

The journey of women through life, their struggles, achievements, contributions to home and country, their joys, sacrifices and the various roles they play at home and the community should be celebrated daily.

Without a doubt, all women — half of the world’s population — deserve resounding applause and proud recognition.