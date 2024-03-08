QC cops nabs carnap suspect, recovers vehicle

The Quezon City Police District on Friday announced a stolen vehicle was successfully recovered in Tuguegarao City by the operatives.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan said District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) chief P/Maj. Hector Ortencio retrieved the stolen vehicle at 9:30 PM of 7 March 2024.

The retrieval operations stemmed from a complaint of Mike Edward Charles Lagrason that his Hyundai Reina car with Plate No. NAN 9103 was carnapped by suspect Chrysthel Ilao, 27, a resident of Batangas City who failed to pay the monthly amortization of the said vehicle.

Subsequently, on 6 March 2024, at 9:00 PM, DACU operatives managed to obtain information that the carnapped vehicle was in the possession of Angelita Tumbali, a resident of Cataggaman Viejo, Tuguegrao City and recovered the motor vehicle, which is now temporarily impounded.

The investigation further revealed, that victim Tumbali acquired the vehicle from Ilao and made an agreement that she would pay her monthly.

Meanwhile, cases of Estafa and Carnapping were already filed against suspect Ilao before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

"Tinitiyak namin na ang mga kaukulang kasong kriminal ay maisasampa laban sa suspek na sangkot sa kasong ito. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa may-ari ng sasakyan sa pagtitiwala sa ating kapulisan, ito ay nagresulta nang mabilis na pagbawi sa nasabing sasakyan. Ang QCPD ay determinado sa pagpapatupad ng batas at pagtiyak sa kaligtasan at seguridad ng lahat ng QCitizens," (We assure that the appropriate charges be file against the suspect. I wish to extend my gratitude to the owner of the vehicle for the trust to the authorities which resulted to the speedy recovery of the vehicle. QCPD is determied to implement the law and to provide safety of all QCitizens) Maranan said.