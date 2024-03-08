PhilHealth customer service hotline now available 24/7

Members may now contact the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) at its new hotline (02) 8662-2588 and mobile numbers 0998-8572957, 0968-8654670, 0917-1275987 and 0917-1109812, all of which are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays.

Before its rollout, PhilHealth’s hotlines were only available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Our new touch points can now be reached any time of the day at the convenience of our members, especially our overseas Kababayans because they no longer need to wait for Philippine office hours to reach out to us,” PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. proudly announced.

The state health insurer also launched its “Click to Call” channel, which can be accessed in the home page of the PhilHealth website. Using a personal computer or a smartphone with internet connection, members can click the icon located at the bottom-right portion, after which they will be directed to a live agent. This service is also available 24/7.

In addition, members can request a callback via their preferred mobile hotline by texting “PHICallback <space> mobile number to be called <space> details of concern” to the mobile numbers cited above.

However, Ledesma reminded the members to “ask the agent for the queries they sent and the date of request, to make sure the callback is legitimate and coming from PhilHealth.” This is to avoid fraudulent activities such as identity theft being carried out by unscrupulous individuals.

“These changes are part of PhilHealth’s commitment to improve our services to keep our members updated on their health insurance benefits. Makakaasa po ang ating mga kababayan na mas mararamdaman nila ang PhilHealth dahil sa mga pagbabagong ito.” Ledesma said.

Meanwhile, members and other stakeholders may also visit PhilHealth’s website: https://www.philhealth.gov.ph/ and PhilHealth’s Facebook page: https://www/facebook.com/PhilHealthOfficial and X account: @teamphilhealth for the latest information about its programs, benefits and services. They can also send an email to actioncenter@philhealth.gov.ph.