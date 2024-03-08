MIAA: NAIA T3 now bedbug free

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 are now bedbug free after the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) installed the brand new steel gang chairs.

MIAA confirmed that the 38 new gang chairs were placed at NAIA Terminal 3, 15 new chairs were placed at the international arrival lobby side, and 15 other gang chairs were placed at the domestic arrival lobby side, while the 8 other remaining gang chairs were placed at the departure public arrival areas respectively.

Meanwhile, the old gang chairs are undergoing a thorough disinfection and rehabilitation.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines called on Monday, 3 March 2024, all pest control service providers and housekeeping to comply with their contract or get terminated, worst be banned in the future.

Just a few days after the bedbug issue, a passenger posted on social media a video of a huge rat spotted in the ceiling of Terminal 3.