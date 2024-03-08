March 11 not a holiday Palace confirms

Malacañang rejected the validity of circulating documents online, claiming that 11 March or Eid'l Fitr is a "nationwide regular holiday."

“The circulating document labeled “Proclamation No. 729,’ which purportedly declares Monday, 11 March 2024, as a nationwide regular holiday in celebration of Eid’l Fitr, is spurious,” the Gazette said in a Facebook post.

“It is a tampered version of Proclamation No. 729, s. 2019, issued by then Executive Secretary (Salvador) Medialdea during the previous administration,” it added.

Malacañang has yet to make an announcement regarding whether Eid'l Fitr will be observed as a national holiday.

The most recent proclamation, Proclamation No. 486, designates February as tax awareness month.

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is an Islamic celebration commemorating the conclusion of the fasting period of Ramadan.