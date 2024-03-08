FOOD TRIP AT SM CITY BAGUIO

While Baguio shines as the Summer Capital of the Philippines, it’s equally celebrated for its vibrant food scene. Embark on a culinary road trip indulging from breakfast until dinner with these curated food guide at SM City Baguio.

Immerse yourself in a symphony of flavors ranging from hearty breakfasts to savory lunches, delightful meriendas, and satisfying dinners. At SM City Baguio, explore a mosaic of local delicacies and international cuisines, each dish promising to tease your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

Join us as we uncover the gastronomic treasures awaiting you, ready to elevate your dining experience within Baguio’s picturesque charm.

Hill Station Bistro

Location: Level 2, Sunset Terraces, SM City Baguio