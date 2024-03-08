DOJ: Still no extradition request yet against Pastor Quiboloy

The Department of Justice has yet to receive a request for extradition from United States against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJOC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“There is no extradition request received yet by the DOJ from the DFA. It’s difficult, however, to speak on hypothetical situations. The government’s goal is to attain Justice in whatever form and through the best forum,” said Justice Assistant Secretary Atty. Mico Clavano in an interview.

He added, “The decision to resolve came as a result of almost a year of verifying the evidence on record as well as the identity of the alleged victim.”

This as the Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. has ordered the unsealing of the arrest warrants against Quiboloy and his co-accused.

The United States Attorney Criminal Division who is handling Quiboloy's case, has requested the unsealing of the arrest warrant which involves charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and cash smuggling. Hatter in his order dated 1 March 2024 said, "Upon application of the government, and for good cause shown, the arrest warrants and returns in this case are unsealed."

New York lawyer Lara Gregory, on the other hand said this could be the first step in initiating the extradition process by the US Department of Justice for Quiboloy.

Now that the arrest warrants for Quiboloy and his co-accused have been unsealed, INTERPOL may also issue Red Notices for their names to be put on notice.

"What happens is that the name of a person listed on a Red Notice is placed on a lookout list, and when the name of the person listed comes to the attention of law enforcement abroad, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the Philippines will notify through INTERPOL, and the US Federal Prosecutor will then request that person's provisional arrest and/or file a formal request for extradition," Gregory added.

Quiboloy, Helen Panilag, and Teresita Tolibas Dandan remain wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and are believed to be in the Philippines.

The FBI previously arrested officials and members of the KOJC, including Guia Cabactulan, Marissa Duenas, Amanda Estopare, Felina Salinas, and Bettina Padilla Roces, all of whom are co-accused of Quiboloy.

Last month, Quiboloy in his letter, denied allegations against him and accused the US government with help from Philippine officials of plotting to "eliminate" him through rendition.

He also blasted the US Embassy in the Philippines for being "one-sided."

In December 2022, Quiboloy's camp dismissed the charges of human rights abuse against him in the US as "grandstanding" by the US government.