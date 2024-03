LATEST

CIW celebrates Women's Month with modern singkil dance

LOOK: Women from the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City perform a modern singkil dance on 8 March 2024, during the Women's Month celebration and in preparation for the upcoming Ramadan. BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. and Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs Sec. Almarim Tillah graced the event. | via Analy Labor