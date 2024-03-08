Celebrating women

This March is women’s month. In other countries, International Women’s Day is celebrated on 8 March. In the Philippines, it is celebrated for the entire month, which is why it’s called National Women’s Month.

For International Women’s Day, the United Nations decided on “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.” This theme aims primarily to tackle women’s economic disempowerment. It emphasizes the critical role of investing in women’s education, healthcare, economic status, and leadership development to accelerate progress towards gender equality.

Investing in women enhances their individual opportunities, livelihood, and growth while promoting and driving positive social changes that lead to economic development within their communities and the rest of the world.

The day not only celebrates the achievements of women but also spurs change for global and local action toward collective and individual improvement. It motivates and inspires institutions like governments, schools, organizations, and individuals to renew their dedication and commitment to upholding women’s rights.

As we plan for the future, it is essential to prioritize crafting policies and programs that will address the root causes of gender inequality and discrimination. This should be an approach that will tackle outdated laws and regulations that put women at a disadvantage and fight old social norms.

By planning collaboratively across different sectors and promoting systemic change, we can create a more just and inclusive world where all women may fulfill their potential and reach all their goals. This will allow them to contribute and participate meaningfully in society.

As far as the Philippines is concerned, we are celebrating the whole of March as National Women’s Month, whose theme is “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!”. This symbolizes the unwavering commitment to breaking down barriers and empowering women to fully contribute to building a more just and equitable Philippines.

According to the Philippine Commission on Women, our 2024 sub-theme calls for a Bagong Pilipinas where women are given equal opportunities and are not hindered by gender biases and discriminatory stereotypes. “Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, patutunayan!” aims to harness women’s full potential to participate and actively reap the benefits of national growth.

The PCW acknowledges that to move forward; an enabling environment is needed, one that is free of discriminatory values, beliefs and treatment, and stereotype portrayals of women and girls across family, religion, education, sports, media, and other institutions. The vision extends to government agencies to incorporate gender mainstreaming in bureaucracy.

The PCW enumerates the following objectives for this year:

• Engage women and everyone in pushing for the transformation of gender norms and culture towards an inclusive society;

• Highlight the collaborative efforts of government agencies and the private sector in addressing poverty and strengthening financial institutions to bridge the gender gap, advocating for social protection systems, and enhancing access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for women and girls;

• Provide platforms for sharing good practices and address gaps, challenges, and commitments in pursuing gender and development (GAD), further strengthening the implementation of the Magna Carta of Women toward its milestone 15th year in 2024;

• Inspire women and girls to empower themselves and take on leadership roles, thus maximizing their full potential and enabling them to reap the fruits of gender equality; and

• Promote a society that ensures inclusion, protection of fundamental freedoms, diversity, and social justice, in which every individual is capacitated and encouraged to participate actively.

Let us all join together to celebrate International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month, not just this March but as a way of life.

It should make us proud that our beloved Philippines has been chosen as Country Chair in the 68th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which will be held from 11 to 22 March in New York City.