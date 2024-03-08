APCU Congratulatory Message to FFCCCII

The Association for Philippines-China Understanding extends its warmest congratulatory message to the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. on the occasion of its 70th founding anniversary.

The Federation has been at the forefront in promoting business ties and also friendly relations among Filipino-Chinese here and with their partners and counterparts in Mainland China, in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and many other parts of the world. With 73 member organizations in the National Capital Region and 94 in the other regions of the country, it is one of the largest business organizations in the Philippines. We give honor to the leadership of the Federation from its formation in 1954 to this day who counts among the best, brightest and dedicated Filipino-Chinese citizens for their valuable service to our country.

The contribution of the Federation in advancing the economic development of the country is immeasurable. Many of the country’s successful companies are from the Federation. Most of the country’s taipans and successful agriculturists, bankers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, property developers and traders are also from the Federation.

Without the Federation, there would be no Philippines Inc. that brought many benefits to the Filipino people during the past seven decades.

It’s civic duty, community service and charitable work are also praise-worthy promoting culture, helping build over 6,000 school buildings across the country, and always ready to lend a hand and send relief goods during natural calamities that befell on our people.

The Federation has truly lived up to its ideals to be the voice of the Filipino-Chinese business community and an integral and key part of Philippine society.

APCU, engaged in people-to-people diplomacy, had been a beneficiary too of the pioneering efforts of the Federation in opening contacts inside the People’s Republic of China during the early 1970s. The Federation like APCU pre-dated and contributed in the eventual establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China, and in building friendship and cooperation.

We look forward to more successful years for the Federation as it continues to lead the nation in its economic development.

Mabuhay!