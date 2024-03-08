AirAsia launches 'All Women Lane', all women crew on Int'l Women's Day

AirAsia Philippines lauched women's lane and all female crew flights Friday in honor of International Women's Day.

With almost 700 female Allstars, or 37% of the total AirAsia Philippines workforce, the airline stated that women's contributions to the airline's day-to-day operations cannot be undervalued.

"Gone are the days when women were enclosed in gender-biased roles. Today, you'd see them sweating but never complaining despite being exposed to harsh elements, performing their functions as flight engineers, mechanics, ramp agents, and marshals. Day in and day out, the women of AirAsia always make sure that our beloved guests are all taken care of, leaving no tables unturned to ensure that everyone lives up to the brand promise of being the world's best," AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla shares.

Captain Jasmin Timola and First Officer Nicolette Trisha Castaneda, who chose to pursue their careers while being full-time mothers, were in charge of flights Z2-223, Z2-224, Z2-420, and Z2-421. Warm greetings were extended to guests en route to their weekend getaway in Boracay and Palawan by Senior Cabin Crew member Mhea Salvador and Cabin Crew members Thalia Javier, Demii Marvick Fernando, and Jamessy Lee Asok. The all-female flight seeks to demonstrate to visitors that women can succeed in a field that is dominated by men and to encourage them to follow their aspirations.

"A first-time flyer will no longer be terrified during his flight because those in command in the sky—pilots and cabin crew alike—will always reassure them that safety is paramount to us and that they can sleep soundly because we are experts who constantly train and update ourselves with the latest procedures," Isla added.

In an additional gesture of appreciation for all the strong and diligent women, the World's Best Low-Cost Airline also set aside two "All Women Lanes" at NAIA Terminal 2 to crown the festivities.

A special Women's Day PAA-Talk session—AirAsia's internal talk series with the theme "Women make it work: Driving inclusivity and championing equality in the workplace"—was also held at the AirAsia Red Point headquarters in support of the Philippine Commission on Women's advocacy of promoting women's empowerment. One of the primary subjects of discussion throughout the event was the airline's significant contribution to the professional empowerment of female Allstars.

Philippine Commission on Women Officer-in-Charge, Atty. Khay Ann Magundayao-Borlado lauded AirAsia Philippines' support for the celebration.

Atty. Magundayao said that the effort of AirAsia to organize an all-female flight to Boracay and Palawan highlights the talents and capacities of women in aviation. She hopes that this shows young girls and women that they can succeed in fields that have historically been controlled by men.

AirAsia's "All Women Lanes" initiative is a meaningful and symbolic method to honor women for their contributions to our society, even if it is only for a day. Women balance a variety of tasks at home, work, business, and in their communities every day of their lives.

This move not only celebrates International Women's Day but also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity in all sectors. #WEcanbeEquALL", Atty. Magundayao-Borlado added.