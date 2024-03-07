Toyota, Phl’s 2nd top importer, paid P44-B in duties in 2023

Toyota Motors Philippines Corporation (TMP), a car manufacturing company with Japanese roots, was recognized by the Bureau of Customs as the country’s second-top importer, remitting a total of P44 billion in duties and taxes and contributing to the agency's positive collection in 2023.

Also, the BOC certified TMP as an Authorized Economic Operator Level 2, a customs-to-business partnership that aims to promote legitimate trade facilitation and provide seamless movement of goods through secure international supply chains.

An accreditation certifies that TMP underwent a rigorous process of assessment and validation as well as met the general and security criteria of the B0C under the World Customs Organization Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade or SAFE Framework.

Under Customs Administrative Order No. 5-2017, the AEO accreditation provides organizations with the program benefits of streamlined customs procedures and interventions.

With the AEO Level 2 certification, TMP will be granted the advantages of simplified customs processes and priority through a dedicated processing lane, advance clearance, periodic lodgment, one-time exemption certificate, and expedited customs clearance for exports.

These are on top of the Level 1 benefits TMP has been receiving, including exemption from renewal of BOC accreditation, self-assessment of duty and tax liability, acceptance of goods declaration consistent with TMP’s trade documents, and access to a dedicated help desk.

In 2022, TMP became the first AEO-certified organization in the Philippines to achieve Level 1 accreditation, attesting to the company’s strong compliance with global trade standards and commitment to total quality assurance for Toyota customers.

With the biggest automotive manufacturing, sales, and distribution businesses in the country, TMP operates with several major BoC ports including the Port of Batangas (POB), Manila International Container Port, and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Located close to its Batangas Vehicle Center, the POB serves as TMP’s gateway in importing automotive products such as Toyota and Lexus vehicle models, multi-sourced parts for production, and service parts from the Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, the POB is a significant link to Toyota's supply chain as it serves as a channel to distribute automotive products to Toyota dealerships in Visayas and Mindanao and to export Original Equipment Manufacturer parts and components produced by Toyota export parts suppliers.