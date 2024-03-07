‘So proud’ of birthday boy Sandro

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos took to social media to wish their eldest son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Araneta Marcos, a happy birthday.

The congressman turned 30 yesterday, 7 March.

“Your dedication continues to make us proud. Happy birthday, son,” the President wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

In her FB and Instagram posts, the First Lady shared a collage of photos of Sandro and his parents. In one photo, Sandro is sitting in his mother’s lap as both she and the President smile for the camera.

“Happy 30th birthday, Sandro. Pops and I are so proud of you. Love you to the moon and back,” the First Lady wrote.

Sandro spent his formative years in Ilocos Norte, primarily during his father’s tenure as governor. He attended Kids Kollege Inc. and Padre Annibale School in Laoag City for his early education.

He then traveled to the United Kingdom and studied at Worth School, a coeducational Roman Catholic boarding school in Worth Abbey, a Benedictine Monastery, from 2006 to 2013.

He then pursued undergraduate studies at the University of London from 2013 to 2016, where he obtained a degree in BS International Politics with honors.

Subsequently, in 2017, he pursued a Master’s degree in Developmental Studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science.