SnoRene movie in the works?

SnoRene fans were manifesting that Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings would be given a project together, and it became an answered prayer when Racal posted what looked like a production meeting for a movie they’re about to make.

Racal on her Instagram page recently posted a photo with Jennings and director Jason Paul Laxamana.

“After 8 yrs!!!! Makakatrabaho na kita ulet (I’ll get to work with you again),” came Laxamana’s comment on Racal’s post.

“Happy for you guys! Dasurv,” host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal commented.

Racal’s post elicited congratulatory messages from fans.

“Movie? Teleserye? All I know is, WE ARE EXCITED!!!”

“eto na ang movie ng taon! (Here’s the movie of the year)!”

“ITO NAAAAAAA!!!!!! TEAM SNORENE FORDAWIN!!!!!!!!” (Here it comes!)

“@mariesteller ‘yung 2018 heart ko na nakilala kita ay masayang masaya for you, Inday! Desurbbbb mo to lahat!!!!! Jusko ka!! (My 2018 heart that met you is very happy for you. You deserve it all).”

“Super happy for you Mars! Sa wakas ung mga dasal noon ito na ngaun! Stay humble and galingan mo pa (At long last, the prayer then is here now. Stay humble and do your best)!”

“I remember una kita napanuod sa movie na The Third Party directed by @jplaxamana. Assistant ka ni AL doon. Ngayon, mukhang ikaw na ang bida sa sarili mong pelikula. Love Snorene you two make us happy — casual viewer here (I remember when I first watched you in the movie The Third Party directed by @jplaxamana. You were the assistant of AL then. Now, it looks like you are the lead of your own movie).”

What industry people learned from Jaclyn Jose,

according to Rhian Ramos

Having worked with Jaclyn Jose, who just passed on, Rhian Ramos believes the award-winning actress was the epitome of professionalism.

“I worked with her in Zorro,” Ramos said, referring to an old GMA teleserye. “People looked up to her was her professionalism and body of work. I think what people admired in her was her professionalism. She was very, very serious about her craft. It was very inspiring to see her work or just to be on set with her. I think that’s something everybody loved about her.”

Ramos spoke about Jose before the special screening of Miss Probinsyana, a heartfelt drama that chronicles the courageous journey of Marge. She plays this role of a determined young woman from the province, while Sid Lucero takes on the role of Mage’s supportive partner Wil, a seafarer-turned-web developer. The story revolves around how the couple navigate the trials and triumphs of entrepreneurship, love and personal growth in the face of adversity.

The movie’s inspiration, Marjorie Aviso, revealed that Ramos was her first choice to portray her character.

“Yes. Apart from me being a fan of Rhian Ramos, she really took it to the next level,” Aviso said. “She really embraced (the character) and I was lucky to watch the first few drafts. ‘Oh my God, this is me.’ Everyone is saying the same thing, ‘Rhian exemplifies you.’ And I think it is important for me kasi ’yung portrayal of the character, that brings light and a lot of reality into the film.”

Directed by Jenny Pearl Bautista-Ninalga, Miss Probinsyana’s nationwide public screening is slated for the latter part of April.