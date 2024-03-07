Rocket explodes near Zelensky, Greek PM motorcade

A Russian missile exploded Wednesday near the motorcade of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and the visiting Greek prime minister while they were touring the port city of Odesa.

Sirens first blared prompting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Zelensky to get back into their vehicles before the powerful explosion was heard, according to the former.

“We did not have time to get to a shelter. It is a very intense experience,” Mitsotakis said through a translator in Odesa.

Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed the Odesa strike came as the Greek delegation was visiting the port with Zelensky.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk in southern Ukraine blamed Kyiv for a car bombing that it said killed a local election official.

The attack came with early voting already underway across occupied Ukraine for this month’s Russian presidential election.

Russia also said Ukraine hit a fuel tank at a metals plant in Russia’s Kursk region in an early morning drone strike.

Ukraine’s navy told Agence France-Presse the attack on port infrastructure killed five people and left an unspecified number of wounded.