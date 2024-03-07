QCPD arrests duo for multiple violations

Quezon City Police District nabs duo, Wilfredo Mercado, 32, and Dimaano, 54 violating traffic code, resisting police agents, and illegal possession of firearms.

Commander P/Lt. Col. Richard Mepania on Thursday reported the two were apprehended in a checkpoint for riding a motorcycle without helmets and a visible plate number.

However, the suspects defied police orders and attempted to flee, hence a brief pursuit ensued until they lost control of the motorcycle and fell.

Dimaano was in possession of a loaded caliber .38 revolver tucked in his waist without pertinent documents for his firearm, while Mercado also failed to present his driver’s license and motorcycle registration.

Both suspects are now facing charges of violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, or resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person, R.A. 10054, or the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009, and R.A. 11235, or Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.

Additionally, Mercado will face charges for violating R.A. 4136, or Land Transportation and Traffic Code, while Dimaano will face charges under R.A. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

"I commend the swift and decisive action taken by the District Tactical Mobile Unit (DTMU) personnel in apprehending these suspects during a checkpoint operation. Their unwavering commitment in upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community is truly commendable and serves as a shining example of the dedication of QCPD personnel," Maranan added.