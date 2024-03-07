PAL: Beware of fake PAL sites

Philippine Airlines (PAL) once again alerts the public of fraudulent individuals who created bogus PAL Facebook pages and promoted PHP168 travel deals.

Other fake Facebook pages also announced that the airline is offering luggage for sale for PHP 110.

PAL Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna stated that their company does not condone these illegal acts and has taken steps to take down these accounts.

Villaluna added that, as a reminder and for your protection, PAL issues official announcements, including flight promotional ads, using the airline's official website at www.philippineairlines.com and the official PAL Facebook page.

She also said that flight bookings may be carried out via their PAL website, the PAL Reservations Hotline (02) 8855-8888, the official PAL Facebook, Viber, WhatsApp, and myPAL Webchat.

If the passenger chooses to book their flight via PAL Facebook, Viber, WhatsApp, or myPAL Webchat, they will receive a link that will allow them to pay for their ticket.

Additionally, PAL encourages the public to notify or report any dubious website or social media account utilizing the airline's name by emailing us at wecare@philippineairlines.com or calling 028855-8888, the "PAL Hotline."

"Please refrain from interacting with these fraudulent websites, as doing so could compromise your personal information," Villaluna said.