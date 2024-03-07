Oral defamation

Dear Atty. Shalie,

I am a single parent, trying to earn a living by providing massage services. There was one client whose wife got seriously unpleasant with her husband’s frequent return to me to avail himself of my services.

Whatever her reasons were for coming to my home, where I dedicated a small room for the massage services I provide, the visit was really offensive, as she suddenly shouted and hurled invectives at me. She called me names and cast dishonor upon my person, claiming that I was offering other illicit services to my clients, more particularly, her husband.

My next-door neighbors could hear her, and some of them might have believed what she said about me. I would have let it pass, except that some people are really mean or merely gullible enough to believe what they hear without knowing the facts.

Soon enough, my small business suffered, and most importantly, my children have been affected, since that day I was verbally attacked by my client’s wife.

Can I sue her for slander?

Sheryl