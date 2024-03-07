'New Friendster' emerges as alternative amid Meta apps outage

Following a recent widespread outage of Meta apps, people sought alternatives and turned to Friendster for social networking.

Friendster, a beloved social networking platform from the early 2000s, ceased operations in 2015 but announced its comeback under new owner Friendster Labs Inc. in October 2023.

Despite its return, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has cautioned users against joining the platform, citing concerns over potential phishing activities.

Nonetheless, many Filipino users still have fond memories of Friendster and maintain a sentimental connection to it.

The new Friendster website currently only features an announcement of its return along with an entry box prompting users to submit their email addresses to get early access.