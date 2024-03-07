Mitsubishi Motors hits gold: Triton1 and Xforce bag iF DESIGN AWARD 2024

Revving up the excitement, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that their latest marvels, the All-New Triton1 pickup truck and the sleek Xforce compact SUV, have won the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024.

Mitsubishi Motors provides fulfilling mobility lifestyles that awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and provide excitement for everyone on board. The company is dedicated to delivering dependability and thrill to customers by embracing its fundamental principles of vigor, durability, and genuineness supported by functionality, resulting in designs that adapt to changing times.

Identifying outstanding design for 70 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design awards organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH based in Hannover, Germany. For the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, around 11,000 entries submitted from 72 countries were judged by a jury of 132 international design experts based on five criteria – idea, form, function, differentiation and impact.

"We are truly honored to receive one of the most distinguished design awards in the world for the two All-New models we launched this fiscal year," Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors, said.

"I believe each model was recognized for expressing its own character in a unique form, the Triton shows a daring expression and the Xforce adopts an agile look while also combining robustness, which is typical of Mitsubishi Motors’ design. This award will become our driving force in introducing the Triton and the Xforce to even more customers," Watanabe added.

The winners of the iF DESIGN AWARD are selected in nine disciplines which include product design, packaging design, communication design, interior architecture, professional concept, service design, architecture, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI).