Military tourism opens in Ilocos Norte

LOOK: The Military Park Cape Bojeador. established by the 4th Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, in Camp Cape Bojeador in Burgos, Ilocos Norte is now open to the public and has gained 21,624 visitors for the past few weeks after its soft opening on 30 January 2024. The attraction highlights the selfless sacrifices of Heroes of the North as symbolized by the watchtower commonly built during the Spanish period in the coastal areas of Northern Luzon, which serves as a steady reminder that Filipino troops will remain steadfast and prepared to serve the nation and its people and protecting the country's independence and freedom. The attraction also features decommissioned military hardware used by the Armed Forces in numerous campaigns. | via Jasper Dawang