Marcos: Phl committed to constructive engagements with ASEAN and Aus

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the Philippines was able to set the right tone in strengthening regional ties and promoting the country's national interests during the recently concluded ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

In his arrival statement released early morning Thursday, Marcos Jr. underscored his commitment to regional engagement as he emphasized the importance of collaboration in promoting regional peace, security, stability, and prosperity.

"This Summit sets the tone for constructive engagements with ASEAN and Australia," President Marcos said.

"My administration remains deeply committed to constructive engagements with ASEAN and Australia," the President added.

Marcos Jr. said that the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, which was held from 4 to 6 March, provided a valuable forum for discussing critical issues within Southeast Asia and in the broader Indo-Pacific region.

The Chief Executive also emphasized how the Philippines, alongside other ASEAN members, can contribute to a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

Beyond current-day concerns, Marcos Jr. said the commemorative aspect of the summit offered an opportunity to reflect on the 50-year partnership between ASEAN and Australia.

He added that the leaders explored ways to build upon shared values like peace, environmental stewardship, and mutually beneficial economic growth.

Marcos noted Australia's growing investment interest in the Philippines, as confirmed in their Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040. He highlighted the four key sectors identified for investment: agriculture and food, education and skills, resources, and green transition.

The Chief Executive said the summit yielded concrete results, with the Philippines securing 12 business agreements worth $1.53 billion

These investments span diverse sectors, including renewable energy, clean technology, and digitalization initiatives.

The President also highlighted strong commitments from Australian companies to support further development in these areas.

"This strong interest reaffirms that we are on the right track to become a hub for smart and sustainably-driven manufacturing and services," Marcos Jr. said, reiterating his commitment to advancing Philippine national interests through strategic collaborations with external partners.