Man shot dead by riding in tandem

A still unidentified man aboard a motorcycle was shot dead by a riding duo, whom the former had talked with, early dawn on Thursday at the corner of Yuseco and Makata Streets in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

P/Cpl. Gary Reyes of Manila Police District homicide section described the victim only as between 30 to 35 year old, wearing a maroon colored jersey, denim short, pair of white sandals, and a tatoo marking on the chest that read “Very sinful life" and "Mercy”.

The incident occurred at 12:20 a.m. at the aforementioned place.

It was seen in the CCTV footage that the victim was on his motorcycle while talking with the two suspects when suddenly the backrider draw a gun and fired five consecutive shots on the victim. The victim fell on the ground with his motorcycle while the still unidentified suspect fled.

The victim's body was brought to a nearby funeral shop for autopsy and safekeeping.

Police investigators were finding out the identity of the victim as well as the suspects. The police said that there is a possibility that the victim knew the one who killed him.