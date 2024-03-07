Gov’t warns price gougers amid dry spell

Task Force El Niño on Thursday assured consumers that the government is undertaking measures to prevent market manipulation and profiteering amid the country’s worsening impacts of the dry spell.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who chairs the task force, urged the Department of Trade and Industry to intensify market price and supply monitoring.

“We must continue and intensify our close watch over the possible fluctuation of prices and supply of basic goods,” Teodoro said. “There may be those who will attempt to take advantage of the prevailing abnormal weather phenomenon.”

Teodoro said the public should always check DTI’s market monitoring bulletin, which includes the suggested retail price of primary commodities.