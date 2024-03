LATEST

Fire in Cubao

LOOK: A fire reached 2nd alarm in a residential area at 18th Avenue, Brgy. San Roque in Cubao, Quezon City, on Friday, 8 March 2024. One female got injured, per reports. The fire was under control at 6:37 a.m., according to FCI-Marvin Mari. | via John Louie Abrina