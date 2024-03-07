Find comfort in every sip at Starbucks EK Portico
John Louie Abrina
Find comfort in every sip at Starbucks EK Portico

LOOK: Enchanted Kingdom, the Philippines' top theme park, now boasts a Starbucks at the EK Portico. Visitors can now indulge in their favorite Starbucks beverages amid the enchanting ambiance of the theme park. In the photo, the Enchanted Kingdom management team poses in front of the new Starbucks EK Portico in Sta. Rosa Laguna on Thursday, 7 March 2024. | 📷 John Louie Abrina
