Discipline among Dabawenyos highlighted in “Araw” opening

DAVAO CITY — The 87th Araw ng Dabaw opening on 1 March at the Rizal Park highlighted the discipline of Dabawenyos as the main contributor to the city's success.

The Dabawenyo D.C. Plinado is a campaign recognizing that it is the Dabawenyo discipline that has taken the city to heights.

Vice Mayor J. Melchor V. Quitain, in his speech, said that the city may be famous for a lot of things - be it natural landscapes, bountiful harvest, and peace and order - however, the "Dabawenyo" is its main asset.

"For me the best asset of our city, the asset we are truly proud of, the pride and joy of Davao City--the best asset of Davao City is its people. We strive to be disciplined people and I think nobody can take that away from us,” he added.

Apart from discipline, Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte said that respect for each other holds Dabawenyos together despite the different social status and beliefs of people living here.

"It is the respect for our fellowmen that keeps us together as Dabawenyos," he said, adding that, everyone from all walks of life is welcome in the city, as long as they follow the minimum requirement.

Duterte also thanked the city department heads, city councilors, barangay leaders, and everyone who dutifully worked hard to serve the city.

Meanwhile. the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) said that around 8,415 security personnel will secure the month-long Araw ng Dabaw celebration this month.

Angel Sumagaysay, the head of the PSSO, said the bulk of the deployment is for the Parada Dabawenyo and the Mutya ng Dabaw activities.

"We also included events which have special mayor's permit and events that gather a large number of people, which also oblige us to add more personnel," he added.

The PSSO, as a member of the Araw ng Dabaw Execom, will also be providing updates on security matters during their meetings.