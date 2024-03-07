Death of Imelda Marcos fake news, says Palace

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos is very much alive, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The 94-year-old is doing fine, contrary to rumors on social media that she had passed away while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was in Australia for a summit.

“The circulating news about the former First Lady being dead is fake. Thank you,” Malacañang told reporters.

The Palace said that upon arriving from Melbourne close to midnight on Wednesday, the President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos immediately proceeded to the hospital where the Marcos matriarch was confined.

Senator Imee Marcos earlier this week said her mother had a fever and cough and was admitted to a hospital where she was prescribed antibiotics.

“The doctors are confident that this will relieve her fever. She is in good spirits, has no difficulty breathing, and is resting well. I thank the Filipino public for their concern and prayers,” the president said.

Imelda Marcos, renowned globally for her extensive shoe collection, is the widow of the former authoritarian leader Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

During her husband’s presidency, she held the position of governor of Metro Manila from 1975 to 1978 and served as Minister of Human Settlements until their ousting in 1986.

She later served as a congresswoman representing the first district of Leyte from 1995 to 1998, and subsequently as the representative of the second district of Ilocos Norte from 2010 to 2019.

“My mother is feeling much better. I visited her last night after arriving from Melbourne, and she was awake, alert, and even up at midnight,” the President said.

“In consultation with her medical team, it has been confirmed that her fever is gradually subsiding, and she is on the path to recovery,” he added.

He said his mother will be staying in the hospital while continuing her prescribed course of antibiotic treatment.