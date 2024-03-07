Davao fire victims get aid

DAVAO CITY — Around 81 families affected by a recent fire in Barangay 34-D received relief and cash aid from the First Congressional District Representative Paolo Duterte.

In a statement, Rep. Duterte’s son, Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, led the distribution of relief packs, water containers, bottled water, and cash assistance through the PPP program to 19 house owners, 31 renters, 30 boarders, and a caretaker in the same barangay.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Davao (BFP-Davao) revealed that the two-hour fire on 26 February, gutted down around 20 houses in Barangay 34-D, yielded an estimated P525,000 worth of damage, and left the affected families homeless.

The lawmaker’s office immediately served hot meals and provide food packs, which will run for five days for the fire victims, including their children, who are still recuperating from the incident.

"We thanked everyone for their infinite support to my father and to the Duterte family. Rest assured that his family will continue to provide immediate aid to families affected by calamities and other unfortunate incidents," Rigo said.

The BFP-Davao reported no fatalities and injured individuals in the incident caused by a fallen electrical post. The bureau noted that most houses gutted down and damaged by fire were made of light materials.