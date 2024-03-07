NATION

Benguet farmers receive huge boost

Photo from PNA

The Department of Agrarian Reform on Thursday said a total of 7,767 agrarian reform beneficiaries and farmer-members of eight Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Organizations in Benguet received agricultural farm machineries and equipment and farm inputs support worth P3.8 million to improve their farm production and profitability in the area.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Lailani Cortez said that the DAR’s support extends beyond providing land titles but also includes providing various services to empower ARBs with the tools and knowledge needed for sustainable agriculture and better livelihood.

