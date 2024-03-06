'Salisi gang' strikes back at NAIA

The notorious salisi gang strikes back Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, on Saturday 2 March.

Their latest victims, London-bound British national and his Filipina wife, lost their sling bag containing valuable items after placing them at the X-ray machine at the departure area of NAIA Terminal 1.

The British Filipina wife was surprised that the sling bag of her husband containing wallets, cell phones, and identity cards (IDs) never came out of the X-ray machine. She immediately reported the incident to the airport police department and requested that the CCTV footage be examined because she was only a short distance away from the X-ray machine. The security officer manning the X-ray could not find the said bag inside the X-ray machine.

The couple expressed disappointment but were still “thankful” because they did not lose their passports located in another bag as they were able to board their flight for London.

The Manila International Airport Authority officials are now investigating the incident and have yet to release a statement on this latest controversy.

Meanwhile, Office for Transportation Security (OTS) spokesperson Kim Marquez said, as they view the CCTV footage, that a bulk of passengers were seen lining up near the X-ray machine; the majority are relatives of departing passengers, while others are going to the food chain.

Marquez said that the X-ray near the food chain is managed by security personnel at the terminal and not the OTS.