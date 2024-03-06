Promotion of generals, senior AFP officers confirmed

The Commission on Appointments confirmed the promotion of 46 Generals/Flag Officers and Senior Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday.

Camiguin Lone District Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, who chairs the CA Committee on National Defense, recommended the approval of the ad interim appointments of the AFP officers during the CA plenary session at the Senate.

“Your committee, Mr. Chairman your honor, after deliberating on their qualifications and fitness during the public hearing, determined that they are fit and qualified to be promoted to the ranks where they’re appointed and therefore ruled to recommend to the plenary, to the commission to confirm [their] ad interim appointments,” Romualdo said before the bicameral plenary.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense, manifested his support for the promotion of the high-ranking AFP officers due to their dedicated service to the country and the Filipino people.

Cavite’s 2nd district Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla stressed the AFP plays a crucial in Philippine society as they lead the military organization with “honor, integrity, and distinction.”

“In this ever-evolving landscape of geopolitics, the role of our armed forces is crucial. Their expertise, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment to defend our nation’s interest, ensure our safety and security,” Mercado-Revilla said.

She also recognized the remarkable contribution of female military officers amid the commemoration of Women’s Month.

“They embody the spirit of strength and excellence, breaking barriers and strongholds in a world that is dominated by men, paving the way for future generations of women leaders,” she added.

Senator Raffy Tulfo acknowledged that the work of the AFP must be a thankless job.

“I want everyone to know that the AFP, their institution, is one of the most admirable in the government. Their professionalism is the model that other agencies should and must follow,” he said.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. expressed admiration for the milestone achieved by the 46 AFP officers as he commended them for their contributions to keeping the people and the country secure and safe.

“When people see men and women like you in your decorated uniforms, your heroism and bravery are often highlighted. The climb to get there sometimes gets eclipsed by the Everest of your success,” the senator said.

“And so as we laud all your contributions to our nation, we likewise manifest our support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of our 46 officers present,” Revilla added.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, an alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy, warmly congratulated the AFP officials, “as they successfully passed the scrutiny of this august constitutional body.”

“Serving one’s country is the highest sacrifice any person could make.” No amount of prestige, power, and money could ever surpass the honor and blessing of offering one’s life for our beloved motherland,” Dela Rosa said.