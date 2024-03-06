‘Parang premonition’: Coco Martin on last moments with Jaclyn Jose

Three days after Jaclyn Jose passed away on 2 March due to a myocardial infraction or heart attack, her Batang Quiapo co-star Coco Martin, also a director in the action-drama series, still couldn’t believe that the one he considers the reason he was able to cross over from indie movies to mainstream TV is already gone.

“Ang hirap lang tanggapin kasi hanggang ngayon parang nakaka-shock, parang ang hirap iproseso na hindi mo pa maintindihan kung totoo ba talaga itong nangyari. Kasi Wednesday lang kaming magkakasama ’tapos ngayon, eto na (It’s difficult to accept until now; it’s shocking, like it’s difficult to process, while you still don’t understand if it’s really happening. Because just last Wednesday, we were together, and then now),” Martin said in his eulogy.

The actor-director led his colleagues from the staff and crew of Batang Quiapo to the production company behind the show, Dreamscape, and the network that carries it, ABS-CBN, in giving a tribute to the late great actress on the second night of her wake last Tuesday at the Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City.

Martin then recalled that he and his fellow director Kevin de Vela had noticed something unexpected in Jaclyn while taping some of her crucial scenes. They took note that the Cannes-winning actress was going against the toughness of her character as Chief Dolores Espinas. She instead showed unusual softness to the point of crying in the scene where one of her inmates, Bubbles (played by Ivana Alawi), is released from jail.

So, De Vela had to ask for another take and afterwards talked to Jose, who gave this reason; “Kasi nalulungkot ako, isa-isang nawawala ang characters, isa-isang nag-aalisan (Because I’m sad, one by one the characters disappear, they leave).”

For context, Martin explained in his eulogy why Jose felt that way: “Na-attach na s’ya sa buong grupo sa kulungan. Napamahal na nga sa kanya pati mga nakakulong, e! Kasi ’yung mga nakakulong, part na ng family namin. Kung tutuusin sa mga artista, pag sa kulungan ang eksena mo, parang di mo gustong magtagal kasi medyo maraming proseso. Siya, napamahal sa kanya. Nagustuhan na n’ya ang ambience doon (She got attached to the whole group taping their scenes in prison. Even the real prisoners had gotten fond of her because they’re already part of our family. As a matter of fact, actors don’t really enjoy taping in a prison because the long process it takes. But Jaclyn, she grew fond of people there. She liked the ambience there).”