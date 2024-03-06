OCA expands mediation programs in the provinces

The Office of Court Administrator (OCA), in consonance with the core objectives of the Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations (SPJI), started to expand its plan of court-annexed mediation programs nationwide.

This as Assistant Court Administrator Maria Regina Adoracion Filomena M. Ignacio, with OCA officials and personnel, conducted the Orientation Conference with Stakeholders (OCS) on Court Annexed Mediation in the Provinces of Apayao, Cagayan (Phase II), and Kalinga Mediation Programs as well as a Meeting with Judges in the said areas.

The OCA met with Judges of Tuguegarao City and the OCS Meeting with Judges of the Provinces of Apayao and Cagayan place on 27-28 February 2024, respectively, at Go Hotels Plus, Tuguegarao City.

Accordingly, the OCS and the Meeting with Judges of the Province of Kalinga was held on 29 February 2024, at Davidson Hotel and Restaurant, Tabuk City.

The said successive events were conducted in coordination and collaboration with the Judges and Clerks of Court of Apayao, Cagayan and Kalinga, and participated by several Judges, Clerks of Court, representatives from the Local Government Units, academe, Philippine National Police, IBP lawyers, Prosecutors, PAO lawyers, media, and other stakeholders.

The OCS is the initial activity for the expansion of the Court-Annexed Mediation (CAM) program.

The purpose of the activities is to introduce the rationale and objectives of CAM on key sectors in Apayao, Cagayan, and Kalinga, with the end view of cultivating collaboration and garnering support in the establishment of PMC units in Apayao, Kalinga, Aparri, Ballesteros, Sanchez Mira, and other areas.

The foundation, through these collaborative efforts and proactive engagement, is laid for the promotion and cultivation of mediation and efficient implementation of the Court’s ADR programs within these communities.