Marcos urges Aus to promote security and economic welfare in Indo-Pacific

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday asked the Australian government to continue promoting security and economic welfare among its Indo-Pacific neighbors as it tailors programs to address specific needs within each country.

In his statement during the leaders’ plenary session of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit here, Marcos Jr. thanked Australia for its unwavering support and strategic engagement in the Southeast Asian region.

“Through these 50 years, Australia has proven, time and again, its support for ASEAN as it continues its positive role in ensuring peace and stability in our region and our immediate neighborhood, now referred to as the Indo-Pacific," Marcos Jr. said.

“We have seen how Australia has supported each of its neighbors through programs tailored to each country’s needs for the overall goal of promoting the economic welfare of our neighborhood," Marcos Jr. added.

Marcos Jr. welcomed Australia's strategic approach to deepening engagement, particularly through the four tracks outlined for the Special Summit.

He highlighted the significance of maritime cooperation, expressing gratitude for Australia's consistent support for the rule of law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

"In ASEAN, Australia has consistently supported all ASEAN-led mechanisms through these 50 years," President Marcos Jr. noted, underscoring the evolution of Australia's strategic approach from the Asia-Pacific to the broader Indo-Pacific region.

"We appreciate the evolution of Australia’s strategic approach towards the region from the mere confines of the Asia-Pacific to our now wider common interests in the Indo-Pacific," he stated.

Marcos Jr. then urged Australia to continue its active engagement, both bilaterally and through ASEAN, to uphold peace and stability through confidence-building, preventive diplomacy, and conflict resolution in the region.