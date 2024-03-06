March is Women's Month! 💜✨

Araneta City is one with the whole world in embracing diversity, empowering women, and promoting an inclusive and safe space for women in various sectors. This year, Araneta City will be hosting month-long activities to honor and recognize all the accomplishments of Filipina women in different fields.

Make sure to mark your calendars for these activities:

March 4-8: She Made It Art Exhibit at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B, Gateway Mall 2

March 8-10: POP QC: Women's Bazaar at the Gateway Mall Activity Area

March 8-14: Count Her In Digital Promo at Gateway Mall 1 & 2

March 22-27: Made By Her: Arts & Crafts Fair at the Gateway Mall Activity Area

