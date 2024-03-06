LRT-1 Cavite extension Phase 1, 97% complete

More than half a million commuters can travel efficiently back and forth between Metro Manila and the south once the Light Rail Transit Line 1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 project starts operations in the last quarter of the year.

The Light Rail Manila Corp., or LRMC, announced on Wednesday that the entire project is now 97 percent complete as of January, which makes it on track for the planned opening.

Improved connectivity

“We are optimistic about the progress achieved in the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 project. (This project) is poised to significantly contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development by fostering improved connectivity between individuals and communities,” LRMC president and CEO Juan F. Alfonso said.

“This vital infrastructure project that LRMC is spearheading will not only bridge physical distances but also act as a catalyst for economic activity, creating new opportunities for businesses, trade and commerce to flourish,” he added.

Both civil and system works at the five new stations are nearing completion, with Redemptorist Station at 93.3 percent; MIA Station at 93.5 percent; Asia World Station at 83 percent; Ninoy Aquino Station at 88 percent; and Dr. Santos Station at 94.1 percent.

Notably, Dr. Santos Station has completed the staircase and louver installation.

MIA Station has finalized its ceiling, and the station is currently undertaking secondary steelwork. Additionally, drainage works have commenced at Redemptorist Station.

Meanwhile, telecom installation activities at Dr. Santos and Redemptorist stations have been completed, and similar work has begun at MIA and Asia World stations.

Test runs

Beyond construction progress, LRMC is actively conducting test runs of various generations of LRT-1 trains, ensuring their compatibility and readiness for operations.

The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1, upon completion, will extend the existing line by 6.2km.

The first phase will connect Baclaran Station in Pasay City to Dr. Santos Station in Parañaque City. The phase 1 extension is projected to significantly reduce travel time and benefit up to 600,000 passengers.