LATEST

LIZA SOBERANO'S 'GLAMBOT' GLAMOUR IN HOLLYWOOD

LOOK: E! Entertainment posted Liza Soberano's glambot video clip on popular social media platform Instagram twice, garnering a total of 248,100 likes as of this writing. Soberano was captured glamorously by glambot director Cole Walliser during the SAGA Awards. Her ballgown, designed by Pamella Roland, featured grand black and peach colors.
LIZA SOBERANO'S 'GLAMBOT' GLAMOUR IN HOLLYWOOD
E! Entertainment/IG
E! Entertainment/IG
E! Entertainment/IG

Netizens all over the world rave about the reel.

Floscoffeereads said, "I love how simple her makeup is. Not over the top, but still beautiful and elegantly looking. 😍🤩"

Another netizen, _kristovblue, noted, "She could literally be the face that launched a thousand ships! So beautiful!" | 📸 E! Entertainment/IG

Be updated. Read the latest entertainment stories at: https://lifestyle.tribune.net.ph/

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph