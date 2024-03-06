Lacuna: Manila Boys Town Complex 'beacon of hope'

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna commends the men and women behind the Manila Department of Social Welfare(MDSW) as she led the 77th anniversary celebration of the Manila Boys' Town Complex.

Lacuna said that the MDSW, under the able leadership of its chief, Re Fugoso, had been taking real good care of the wards housed at the said complex with utmost dedication, efficiency and concern.

The mayor said those running the MDSW are the very foundation of what public service is all about, as they primarily provide care for the most needy members of the populace and those hit by calamities.

With the theme, "Walang Hanggang Pasasalamat: Pitumpu't Pitong Taon ng Di Mapapantayang Kalinga at Pagmamahal," Lacuna assured Manileños that the institution will continue to serve as a beacon of hope for the less privileged, the abandoned, the elderly and the homeless within the city of Manila.

For 77 long years, the Manila Boys Town has served as a place of love, guidance and hope through the limitless dedication of our MDSW teams, Lacuna added.

The mayor stressed that nothing can replace the smiles that the city government people put on the faces of the people they care for in the said complex.

"It is for this kind of dedication and service that I, in behalf of all Manileños, thank you all," Lacuna said, as she extended her greetings on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Manila Boys' Town.

It was learned from Fugoso that as of March 5, 2024, there are a total of 666 wards being taken care of in the different units of the Manila Boys' Town Complex.

At the Kids' Home, there are 22 wards; Girls' Home, 82 and Boys' Home, 99. At the Luwalhati Ng Maynila, there are 186 male and 199 female senior citizens while at the RAC-KAMADA, there are 44 males and 34 females.