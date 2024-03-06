Kuya Bong inaugurates medical arts building

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has personally attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Medical Arts building within the premises of the Southern Luzon Multispecialty Medical Center in Tayabas, Quezon Province on Tuesday.

This is part of the senator’s ongoing efforts to bring quality healthcare closer to Filipinos, emphasizing the importance of accessible and comprehensive medical services especially in the grassroots.

“This is a way we can increase the number of hospitals and improve our healthcare system. I am the chairman of the Committees on Health and on Sports in the Senate. The health and being healthy and fit of our countrymen is important. We are always better prepared because we were shocked during the pandemic,” Go said.

The lawmaker — as the principal sponsor of Republic Act 11702 which established the Southern Luzon Multispecialty Medical Center — expressed his continuing commitment to promoting the health and well-being of Filipinos, especially those in far-flung locations. The introduction of the Medical Arts building is expected to significantly contribute to enhancing specialized medical services and patient care in the region.

Highlighting the broader vision for healthcare in the Philippines, Go spoke on the significance of establishing regional specialty centers.

Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act which mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing Department of Health regional hospitals.

Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor, Go underscored his efforts to supporting more health initiatives across the region, including the continued operations of the Malasakit Centers located at Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City and Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital in Tagkawayan.

The program, initiated by Senator Go in 2018, aims to streamline access to the government’s medical assistance programs for the underprivileged. To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers that have helped around 10 million Filipinos nationwide.