During our century of interchanging turbulence and peace, only Donald Trump of the United States of America, among the world’s leaders, has ventured into the realm of immortality with daring courage and charming skills, recording stunning successes in the annals of world history.

Many cannot help but wonder how Trump managed to make fiercely warring leaders of North and South Korea meet at the border village of Panmunjom on 26 May 2018 and how he was able to strike a peace accord among the killing tribes in the Middle East on 13 September 2020.

“Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called sons of God” (Matt. 5:9) in a world that is ugly with violence and hate.

Is God the Father now in the process of sending us the peacemaker? For sure, He will send us one. But as of press time, it is very hard to tell who. The world will know him on Tuesday, 5 November 2024.

The seventh Beatitude calls every Christian worker to resolve conflicts. Conflicts arise whenever people have differences of opinion. In a fallen world, the tendency is to ignore conflict or suppress it by using force, threats, or intimidation. Both of these are violations of the integration of the people who are in conflict.

The result of conflict resolution is peace, and peacemakers will be called “Children of God.”

They will reflect the divine character in their actions. God is a God of peace, and we show ourselves to be his children when we seek to make peace in the workplace, in the community, in our homes, and in the whole world

Trump is the world’s top peacemaker.

Although Donald Trump possesses some flaws and faults, as we all do, he also has admirable qualities we can all strive to follow that have been instrumental in helping him to achieve outstanding achievements, a legacy from the US presidency to the Nobel Prize nomination for peace.

Trump has the charming skills to make warring men meet as friends.

In 2018, Trump made moves for a summit meeting between warring North and South Korean leaders in a surprise development after months of escalating threats and insults between the two leaders after North Korea’s multiple tests of nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles, which it claimed were capable of reaching the US mainland.

“Kim Jung Un of North Korea and Moon Jae-in, president of South Korea, met in the border village of Panmunjom — a breakthrough for peace!” said the headlines in all the capitals of the world.

The North and South Korean leaders met again in the border village on 26 May 2018, as Donald Trump expressed willingness to reinstate his canceled talks with Pyongyang.

The 2018 North Korea–United States Singapore Summit, known as the Singapore Summit, was a meeting between North Korean Chairman Kim and US President Trump at the Capella Hotel, Sentosa, on 12 June 2018.

Donald Trump invited Kim Jung-Un to the US after the meeting.

On 29 June 2019, following a trilateral meeting among Kim, Trump and the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, Trump later said he agreed with Kim to restart talks.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, there was a growing desire for lasting peace across the Middle East.

Trump struck a peace accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The rest may have followed the peace pact between Israel and Bahrain as Kosovo agreed to recognize Israel, and Serbia also moved to follow suit. Thus, a desire for lasting peace was growing across the Middle East.

President Trump announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates would establish “full normalization of relations” and that, in exchange, Israel would then forego “declaring sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank.