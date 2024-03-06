Houthis attack cargo ship, U.S. destroys drones, missiles

A vessel of global container shipping company MSC was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen, in an attack claimed by the country’s Houthi rebels, as American forces shot down three drones and a missile fired toward a destroyer in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

“During her passage from Singapore to Djibouti, MSC Sky II was hit by a missile on March 4 at around 1320 GMT, 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Aden and 170 miles (275 kms) east-southeast of the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait,” MSC said in a statement.

“The missile caused a small fire that has been extinguished while no crew were injured. She is currently continuing her journey to Djibouti and will arrive today for further assessment.”

The MSC Sky II is nearly 184 meters long and 30 meters wide.

The Houthis said in a statement they had targeted “an Israeli ship MSC SKY in the Arabian Sea” with missiles and that “the hit was accurate and direct.”

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said, “The (MSC) ship did not request assistance and continued on its way,” CENTCOM said.

“CENTCOM forces shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile and three one-way attack unmanned aerial systems launched from Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Red Sea.”

“There are no injuries or damage to the ship,” CENTCOM said, adding that American forces later destroyed three anti-ship missiles and three naval drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.