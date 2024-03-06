Group of Trans Pinay figured in Thai brawl wants to return home — DFA

The group of transgender Filipino women that were figured in a brawl with local transgender women in Thailand have expressed intent to return to the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

According to DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega, the Filipino transgender women, who are believed to be tourists, manifested their intent to go home “to avoid trouble.”

De Vega said two individuals from the group of Filipino transgender women were still in police custody for questioning.

“There are two, who are facing charges of assault, and the Philippine Embassy in Thailand is assisting them,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“There is one who was attacked and is seeking to press charges. The embassy also assisting him,” he added.

He continued: “Other Filipino transgenders are going home from Bangkok to avoid trouble.”

Earlier this week, local media outlets reported a brawl between a group of Filipino transgender women and Thai “ladyboys” in Soi Sukhumvit 11 in Bangkok.

According to Thai PBS WORLD, the brawl started after a group of Filipino transgender women “attacked” four local transgender women early Monday.

The said incident prompted hundreds of local transgender women to flock outside the hotel where the Filipino transgender women were staying.

Pressuring the hotel management to release their Filipino transgender women guests, local police had to step in to control the situation.

However, law enforcers’ presence was not enough to prevent a mob of hundreds of angry local transgender women who were surrounding the hotel’s vicinity.

As they were being escorted out of the hotel, Filipino transgender women were subjected to a barrage of violence, including punches, slaps, hair-pulling, and attacks with shoes and bottles, from local transgender women.

‘No charges yet’

In a separate update, the Philippine Embassy in Thailand clarified that the four transgender Filipino women were brought to the police station for interrogation.

“They are not apprehended or detained,” the embassy said. “As of now, no case has been filed against the four.”

It also clarified that one of the Filipino transgender women assaulted in the mob was not acquainted with the three others who also sustained scratches.

“The first 3 overseas Filipinos: Angelo, Gaudioso, and Joseph, who sustained scratches were allegedly the ones involved in the “argument,’” the embassy said.

“The fourth OF, Jaymar or Ivy, who sustained the most injuries on the face and head, was not acquainted with the three,” it added.

It continued: “He was a guest at the same hotel as the 3; a bystander at the scene of the brawl when he was ‘attacked’ by the mob of Thai Ladyboys.”