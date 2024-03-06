DC keeps SM stores stocked

Previously, all the vendors delivered directly to all the branches. Through the DC, we were able to deliver all the needs of the store, making products available in all areas.

Whether the merchandise is coming from Davao and going to SM Baguio, the Distribution Center has got it covered.

For Tim Gohoc, SM Retail vice president, who is currently managing the SM Distribution Center, “it is through a collaboration with MSMEs, customers and logistics partners that we aspire to create a seamless and eco-friendly supply chain network that minimizes environmental impact while maximizing operational efficiency.”

The Distribution Center leverages innovative technologies to further enhance their services and support businesses of all sizes.

“Aligned with the SM Group’s commitment to grow and enable areas outside of the NCR, coupled with today’s rising consumer demand and expectations, efficient logistics is critical in creating a delightful supplier or partner and customer experience. The SM Distribution Center provides reliability of the supply chain essential to sustained economic activity,” Frederic DyBuncio, SM Investments Corp. president and CEO, said.

One-stop drop

A one-stop drop for SM’s suppliers — this is what the SM Distribution Center has become.

Burlington Industries Philippines Inc., the country’s biggest local socks brand, shares how instrumental the DC was to their growth.

“When we started with SM decades ago, we were just starting out in the industry and had a small operation with a modest number of machines. Through the support of SM and our continuous innovation, we were able to grow the business.”

“Initially, we would deliver our products directly to the branches, however, as SM quickly expanded, our logistics posed some difficulty as we had to deliver to multiple branches which are very far from our factory. We were glad that SM offered the DC services so we could deliver our items hassle free,” shares Kaye Tan-Ong, head of sales and marketing, Burlington Industries Philippines Inc.