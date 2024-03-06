‘David’ won, Marcos tells ‘Goliath’ China

MELBOURNE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines standing up to China in their maritime dispute is like “David against Goliath, where David won.”

In an interview with Australian media, Marcos said countries “cannot decide to change their territorial areas unilaterally.”

“That is a David and Goliath situation; I also remind them, David won,” Marcos said.

His statements came amid reports that China Coast Guard ships reportedly tried to block Philippine vessels on a resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea, colliding with two of them, firing water cannons at one, and resulting in injuries to four crew members.

Despite a 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating its 9-dash line claim, Beijing asserts illegal control over portions of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Marcos urged other nations to support the efforts against China’s expansionist agenda, emphasizing that 60 percent of global trade transits through the South China Sea, which overlaps the WPS.

“None of us can fix this or resolve this on our own. We really have to come together as a group and adjust to the regional superpower actions that are being undertaken,” Marcos said.

He added: “If there is conflict, none of the grand plans we have for ourselves, for the region, for the world will come to fruition.”

Earlier this week, Marcos expressed readiness to discuss the issues in the South China Sea with Beijing through official channels.

Marcos had earlier asserted that the country would not surrender an inch of its territory to China.

The Philippines, along with other nations, is involved in territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea. Manila alleges aggressive actions by Beijing within contested areas.

ASEAN countries, he said, should not be viewed as mere pawns in the rivalry between the United States and China.

Grateful to Australia

Meanwhile, Marcos urged the Australian government to continue promoting its Indo-Pacific neighbors’ security and economic welfare as it tailors programs to address each country’s specific needs.

Speaking before the leaders’ plenary session of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit here, Marcos thanked Australia for its unwavering support and strategic engagement in the Southeast Asian region.

“Through these 50 years, Australia has proven time and again its support for ASEAN as it continues its positive role in ensuring peace and stability in our region and our immediate neighborhood, now referred to as the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“We have seen how Australia has supported each of its neighbors through programs tailored to each country’s needs for the overall goal of promoting the economic welfare of our neighborhood,” he added.

He welcomed Australia’s strategic approach to deepening engagement, particularly through the four tracks outlined for the Special Summit.

He also highlighted the significance of maritime cooperation and expressed gratitude for Australia’s consistent support for the rule of law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

“In ASEAN, Australia has consistently supported all ASEAN-led mechanisms through these 50 years,” Marcos noted, underscoring the evolution of Australia’s strategic approach from the Asia-Pacific to the broader Indo-Pacific region.

“We appreciate the evolution of Australia’s strategic approach towards the region from the mere confines of the Asia-Pacific to our now wider common interests in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

He then urged Australia to continue its active engagement, both bilaterally and through ASEAN, to uphold peace and stability through confidence-building, preventive diplomacy, and conflict resolution in the region.