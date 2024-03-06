Cyberattack shuts Canada’s financial crimes monitor

OTTAWA (AFP) — A cyberattack has forced the Canadian agency that monitors banking for illegal transactions, such as money laundering or terrorism financing, to shut down some of its systems.

The targeting of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada, or FINTRAC, is the latest in a recent string of cyberattacks that have targeted Canadian federal agencies.

“FINTRAC’s systems are temporarily unavailable,” a message on its website said Tuesday.

In a statement, the agency said it “continues to manage a cyber incident” after being hit on Saturday, and as a precaution has taken its corporate systems offline.

No “intelligence or classified systems” were breached, it added.

Last month, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police launched an investigation into a major cyberattack on its network that a spokesperson called “alarming.”

In January, Canada’s foreign ministry said it had detected a data breach and that a virtual private network used by staff had been compromised.